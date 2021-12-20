Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.71.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $80.34. 308,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

