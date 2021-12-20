Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on J. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 299 ($3.95).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

