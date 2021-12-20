Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Sells £598,055.40 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £598,055.40 ($790,346.77).

LON:JSE traded up GBX 3.09 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 79.69 ($1.05). 75,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,577. Jadestone Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.11. The company has a market cap of £369.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

Several research firms recently commented on JSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

