Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Sells £598,055.40 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £598,055.40 ($790,346.77).

LON:JSE traded up GBX 3.09 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 79.69 ($1.05). 75,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,577. Jadestone Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.11. The company has a market cap of £369.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

Several research firms recently commented on JSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

