Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $802.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.71. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $459.48 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

