Jag Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,891 shares of company stock valued at $17,925,955. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

