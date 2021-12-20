Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

