Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.27 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

