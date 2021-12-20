Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $102.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58.

