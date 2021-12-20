Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.70 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

