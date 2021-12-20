Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $295.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.80 and a one year high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.14 and its 200 day moving average is $270.87.

