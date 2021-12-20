Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

OUSA stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.