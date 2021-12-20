Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,699 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

