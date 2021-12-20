Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

