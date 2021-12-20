JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of JBGS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. 42,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,622. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
