JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. 42,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,622. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.