JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 27,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. 620,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

