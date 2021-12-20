John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.94% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHML. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $59.47.

