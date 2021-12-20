Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

