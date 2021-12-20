Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) vs. Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Critical Review

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Jones Soda alerts:

11.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jones Soda and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jones Soda and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.90 million 3.76 -$3.00 million ($0.02) -33.00 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.89 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Jones Soda on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.