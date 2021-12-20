Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

