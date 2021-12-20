Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 820,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,508. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.