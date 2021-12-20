Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. 5,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,806. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

