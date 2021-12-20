Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.09. 107,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

