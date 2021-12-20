Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.80. 68,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.76 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

