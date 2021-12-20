Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $774,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

BRMK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 21,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

