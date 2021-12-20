Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,042,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 513,270 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 242,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.15. 69,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

