KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $45.17 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.