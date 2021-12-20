KeeperDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $660,707.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $146.23 or 0.00309805 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $90.32 million and approximately $660,707.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.