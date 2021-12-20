Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in November

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KELTF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KELTF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.43. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.