Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,400 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 849,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 712,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.