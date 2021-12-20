Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.21

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 315.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kemper by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kemper by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

