Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,286 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

