Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $338,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $531.80 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day moving average of $658.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

