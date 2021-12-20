Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

