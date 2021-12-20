Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $280.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average of $270.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

