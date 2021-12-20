Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post sales of $241.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $938.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

