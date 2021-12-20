KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,677,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.90.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $391.55 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

