Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

KMTUY opened at $23.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

