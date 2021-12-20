Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.
KMTUY opened at $23.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.30.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
