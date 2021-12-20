LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

