LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $199.30. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

