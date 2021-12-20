LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $99.28. 46,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,980. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

