LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

