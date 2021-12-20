Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.