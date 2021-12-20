Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $38.92.
CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
