Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.72.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

