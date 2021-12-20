Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 209,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

