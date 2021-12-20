Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $221.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

