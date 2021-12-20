Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 158 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

