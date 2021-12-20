Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 465 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $144.43 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.