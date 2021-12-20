Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,749 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.