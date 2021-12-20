Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $33,186.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74.

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

